News Live: 3 dead in a collision between two buses on Greater Noida Expressway
updated: Dec 18 2022, 08:34 ist
08:34
08:03
Iranian authorities arrested the star of the Oscar-winning movie, Taraneh Alidoosti, after she voiced support for anti-hijab protests & posted a photo of herself with the main slogan of demonstrators, Reuters reported citing Iran's media
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off its east coast
Uttar Pradesh | Three people died in a collision between two buses on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park. Police personnel are present at the spot: Greater Noida Police