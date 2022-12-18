News Live: 3 dead in a collision between two buses on Greater Noida Expressway

  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 08:34 ist
Track the latest news from India and the rest of the world with DH.
  • 08:34

    South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off its east coast

  • 08:03

    Iranian authorities arrested the star of the Oscar-winning movie, Taraneh Alidoosti, after she voiced support for anti-hijab protests

  • 08:02

    Uttar Pradesh | Three people died in a collision between two buses on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park. Police personnel are present at the spot: Greater Noida Police