News Live: Modi has taken forth sporting skills with over 1000 Khelo India centres nationwide, says Smriti Irani
updated: Dec 20 2022, 09:52 ist
09:47
Sensex declines 393.68 points to 61,412.51 in early trade; Nifty dips 123.1 points to 18,297.35
09:44
Modi has taken forth sporting skills with over 1000 Khelo India centres nationwide: Smriti Irani
Due to this support of the Centre, you saw India's performance during Olympics when India won its first gold medal in athletics. Even in Paralympics,the 19 medals indicate that even our specially abled youth can bring laurels to the country through their talent: Union Min S Irani pic.twitter.com/zV85E7D6Fr
Congress's Sultanpur city president killed in road accident
The city president of the Congress party for Sultanpur was killed in a road accident near Tatianagar in the Gosaiganj area here, police said on Tuesday.
Naushad Khan (42) alias Baba was returning home on Monday evening when his car was hit by a truck, they said.(PTI)
09:31
Rupee falls 11 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade
09:16
Biden says 'will not be silent' over rising anti-Semitism
Joe Biden on Monday promised he will not remain silent in the face of growing anti-Semitism in the United States, as the president hosted a White House reception celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.
"I recognize your fear, your hurt, your worry that this vile and venom is becoming too normal," Biden said as he stood next to a menorah, a traditional Jewish candelabra, lit by guests to mark the second of the festival's eight nights.
"Silence is complicity," said the president. "We must not remain silent... I will not be silent. America will not be silent."(AFP)
08:40
IMD warns of dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for next 2-3 hours
Dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to continue for the next two to three hours and improve gradually: IMD (India Meteorological Department)
IMD warns of dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for next 2-3 hours
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Alwar, Rajasthan
House panel recommends criminal charges against Trump
The congressional committee that investigated last year's attack on the US Capitol recommended Monday that criminal charges be filed against former president Donald Trump.
