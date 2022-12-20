News Live: Modi has taken forth sporting skills with over 1000 Khelo India centres nationwide, says Smriti Irani

  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 09:52 ist
  • 09:47

    Sensex declines 393.68 points to 61,412.51 in early trade; Nifty dips 123.1 points to 18,297.35

  • 09:44

    Modi has taken forth sporting skills with over 1000 Khelo India centres nationwide: Smriti Irani

  • 09:33

    Congress's Sultanpur city president killed in road accident

    The city president of the Congress party for Sultanpur was killed in a road accident near Tatianagar in the Gosaiganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

    Naushad Khan (42) alias Baba was returning home on Monday evening when his car was hit by a truck, they said.(PTI)

  • 09:31

    Rupee falls 11 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade

  • 09:16

    Biden says 'will not be silent' over rising anti-Semitism

    Joe Biden on Monday promised he will not remain silent in the face of growing anti-Semitism in the United States, as the president hosted a White House reception celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

    "I recognize your fear, your hurt, your worry that this vile and venom is becoming too normal," Biden said as he stood next to a menorah, a traditional Jewish candelabra, lit by guests to mark the second of the festival's eight nights.

    "Silence is complicity," said the president. "We must not remain silent... I will not be silent. America will not be silent."(AFP)

  • 08:40

    IMD warns of dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for next 2-3 hours

  • 07:50
  • 07:49

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Alwar, Rajasthan

  • 07:48

    House panel recommends criminal charges against Trump

    The congressional committee that investigated last year's attack on the US Capitol recommended Monday that criminal charges be filed against former president Donald Trump.

