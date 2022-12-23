News Live: Drone entering India from Pakistan through international border in Punjab's Amritsar sector shot down

Hizbul module busted in J&K's Kupwara, 5 terror associates held
The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces has arrested five terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the forest area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, Police said.
"On a specific input, Police along with Army launched a joint search operation in forest area of Dardsun village, Kralpora. During search operation, three terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested," Police added. - IANS.
Airlines scrap 4,400 US flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel
Over 4,400 flights have been canceled over a two-day period as a powerful winter storm hits the United States, coinciding with the start of a holiday season that some predict could be the busiest ever.
More than 2,350 US flights had been canceled Thursday and another 2,120 flights for Friday were scrapped, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while passenger railroad Amtrak canceled dozens of trains through Christmas, disrupting holiday travel for tens of thousands. - Reuters.
Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers on December 23 over rising Covid cases
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories on Friday over rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world.
