News Live: Allahabad High Court grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan
News Live: Allahabad High Court grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan
updated: Dec 24 2022, 08:02 ist
Track the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH.
07:26
Rabuka confirmed as Fiji PM: parliament
Former military strongman Sitiveni Rabuka was on Saturday confirmed as Fiji's prime minister, after accusing the outgoing government of stoking "fear and chaos" to derail his return to power.
Rabuka replaces the imposing Frank Bainimarama, who toppled the government in a 2006 military coup and became the country's prime minister a year later. - PTI.
07:24
Allahabad High Court grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan
Allahabad High Court granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in October 2020 by UP police on his way to report the Hathras gang-rape case. He was granted bail in a case lodged by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Rabuka confirmed as Fiji PM: parliament
Former military strongman Sitiveni Rabuka was on Saturday confirmed as Fiji's prime minister, after accusing the outgoing government of stoking "fear and chaos" to derail his return to power.
Rabuka replaces the imposing Frank Bainimarama, who toppled the government in a 2006 military coup and became the country's prime minister a year later. - PTI.
Allahabad High Court grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan