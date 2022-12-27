News Live: Dense fog continues in Delhi as cold wave grips North India

  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 07:51 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
  • 06:40

    Himachal's Shinku La Pass receives fresh snowfall

  • 06:40

    Pakistani boat with arms, ammunition, narcotics apprehended by Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS

  • 06:34

    Dense fog continues in Delhi as cold wave grips North