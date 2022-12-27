News Live: Dense fog continues in Delhi as cold wave grips North India

Pakistani boat with arms, ammunition, narcotics apprehended by Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS
Gujarat | Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of intelligence input by ATS Gujarat has apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition & approx 40 kgs of Narcotics worth Rs 300 crores (26.12) pic.twitter.com/zuUc1dxtAY
Himachal's Shinku La Pass receives fresh snowfall
Pakistani boat with arms, ammunition, narcotics apprehended by Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS
Dense fog continues in Delhi as cold wave grips North