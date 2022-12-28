News Live: Encounter starts in Jammu's Sidhra, firing going on, 2 terrorists likely on spot, say police

Kim Jong Un lays out key goals to further bolster his military power next year
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he'll continue his provocative run of weapons displays.
Kim's statement came as animosities with rival South Korea rose sharply this week as the South accused the North of flying drones across the rivals' border for the first time in five years.(AP)
Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C
Amid cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C said IMD.
5 members of family die after fire breaks out in house in UP
UP | 5 members of a family including a woman, 1 adult & 3 minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district. Police along with the fire brigade, medical & relief teams reached the spot: DM Arun Kumar, Mau (27.12) pic.twitter.com/0DsqW5HwDT
Encounter starts in Sidhra area in Jammu, firing going on, two terrorists likely on the spot: Police
