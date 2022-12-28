News Live: Encounter starts in Jammu's Sidhra, firing going on, 2 terrorists likely on spot, say police

  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 08:31 ist
  • 08:15

    Encounter starts in Sidhra area in Jammu, firing going on, two terrorists likely on the spot: Police

  • 07:51

    Kim Jong Un lays out key goals to further bolster his military power next year

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he'll continue his provocative run of weapons displays.

    Kim's statement came as animosities with rival South Korea rose sharply this week as the South accused the North of flying drones across the rivals' border for the first time in five years.(AP)

  • 07:48

    Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C

  • 06:53

    5 members of family die after fire breaks out in house in UP