News Live: Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket firing
updated: Dec 04 2022, 08:22 ist
08:20
Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket firing
Israeli fighter jets on Sunday carried out a series of airstrikes on facilities belonging to militant groups in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets fired from the coastal enclave, Palestinian eyewitnesses said.
The witnesses said that Israeli army drones and fighter jets were heard buzzing in the air and several explosions were heard west of the southern Gaza Strip cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, Xinhua news agency reported.
Palestinian medical sources said that no injuries were reported during the strikes mainly targeting the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
08:06
I trust my friend Modi to bring us together in order to build peace: Emanuel Macron
"India has taken over the presidency of G20! I trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world," tweeted French President Emanuel Macron
07:51
Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over US Inflation Reduction Act
The European Union should file a complaint with theWorldTrade Organization (WTO) in the next few months regarding the United States' green energy subsidy package, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee was reported as saying on Sunday.
The U.S. and the EU have so far sought to be conciliatory about the bill, saying last week they would seek to tackle the bloc's concerns about the package, known as the USInflation Reduction Act.
07:50
New Pak Army chief warns India of 'any misadventure' during LoC visit
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, has warnedIndiaof strict action in case of any 'misadventure', the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, according to a media report.
The military's media wing said that the newly-appointed Army chief visited frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, where he was briefed on the latest situation and operational preparedness of the formation, TheNewsreported.
The ISPR said the Army chief interacted with the officers and soldiers and appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties under challenging conditions.
07:42
Islamic State claims responsibility for the attack on Pakistan's embassy in Afghanistan
Islamic State claims responsibility for the attack on Pakistan's embassy in Afghanistan on Friday - group says on Telegram. (Reuters)
