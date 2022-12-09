News Live: Aftab to appear in proceedings at Delhi's Saket court through video-conferencing

  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 09:56 ist
  • 09:56

    Severe Cyclonic Storm Mandous to weaken into cyclonic storm, says IMD

  • 09:36

    Police seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 7 crores in Assam

  • 09:31

    Accused Aftab to appear in proceedings at Delhi's Saket court through video-conferencing: Delhi Police

  • 07:54

    Operation under way to rescue boy who fell into 55-ft deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh

  • 07:53

    Light to moderate rain likely to occur in Tamil Nadu

    Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Namakkal, Thiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu during next three hour, according toRegional Meteorological Centre.

  • 07:52

    Severe cyclonic storm 'Mandous' is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 06 hours & then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm. 