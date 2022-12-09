News Live: Aftab to appear in proceedings at Delhi's Saket court through video-conferencing
News Live: Aftab to appear in proceedings at Delhi's Saket court through video-conferencing
updated: Dec 09 2022, 09:56 ist
09:56
Severe Cyclonic Storm Mandous to weaken into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Severe Cyclonic Storm #CycloneMandous is to weaken into a cyclonic storm and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of today to early hours of December 10: IMD
Assam | Police seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 7 crores in Karbi Anglong dist on Thursday night. Three drug peddlers have been arrested: John Das, SDPO, Bokajan pic.twitter.com/htIV7YKG3B
Light to moderate rain likely to occur in Tamil Nadu
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Namakkal, Thiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu during next three hour, according toRegional Meteorological Centre.
07:52
Severe cyclonic storm 'Mandous' is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 06 hours & then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm.
