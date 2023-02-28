News Live: IIT Bombay student suicide case transferred to SIT Crime Branch
updated: Feb 28 2023, 08:57 ist
You’ve heard very firmly from PM Modi, the belief on part of Indian Govt that this is not an era of war. There are countries, notably Russia, that are challenging rules-based order, principles of UN Charter & the principles of international law, says US State Dept SpokespersonNed Price.
IIT Bombay student suicide case transferred to SIT Crime Branch
Suicide case of an 18-yr-old student of IIT Bombay transferred to SIT Crime Branch. Jt Commissioner of Police (crime) Lakhmi Gautam to lead the team. The student had jumped off 7th floor of his hostel earlier this month.His family had alleged caste-based harassment: Mumbai Police
Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir
J&K | An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Awantipora. One terrorist was killed in the encounter.
Hong Kong to scrap Covid mask mandate from March 1
Hong Kong will drop its Covid-19 mask mandate, chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday, in a move to lure back visitors and business and restore normal life more than three years after stringent rules were first imposed in the financial hub.
