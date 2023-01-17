News Live: Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 08:10 ist
  • 08:09

    Several trains in north India delayed due to fog

  • 07:48

    Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6°C, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6.0°C till 5.30am: IMD  

  • 07:44

    All security arrangements have been made for the safe conduct of Jallikattu, 26 people got injured, 1 casualty: Madurai DC

    All security arrangements have been made for the safe conduct of #Jallikattu. Yesterday 26 people got injured and one casualty happened: Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar

  • 06:52

    Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

    A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

    Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

    “Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

  • 06:51

    Dreaded Bihar criminal held in Lucknow

    The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) have arrested self-proclaimed chieftain of banned outfit 'Azad Hind Fauj', which was active in Bihar's Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Motihari and Muzaffarpur districts.

    The accused, Nitesh Kumar Singh (45) alias Maharaj who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 announced by Bihar Police, was arrested from Vibhuti Khand police station area in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.

    A native of Sheohar district, Singh was named in a mass murder in Pakaridayal locality of Motihari district in 2016.