News Live: Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another
updated: Jan 17 2023, 08:10 ist
08:09
Several trains in north India delayed due to fog
07:48
Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6°C, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6.0°C till 5.30am: IMD
07:44
All security arrangements have been made for the safe conduct of Jallikattu, 26 people got injured, 1 casualty: Madurai DC
All security arrangements have been made for the safe conduct of #Jallikattu. Yesterday 26 people got injured and one casualty happened: Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar
06:52
Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another
A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.
Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.
“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.
06:52
BSF Meghalaya confiscated a truck crammed with 20 cattle in the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district Meghalaya, which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh. (16.01) pic.twitter.com/LLq2NPcy1a
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) have arrested self-proclaimed chieftain of banned outfit 'Azad Hind Fauj', which was active in Bihar's Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Motihari and Muzaffarpur districts.
The accused, Nitesh Kumar Singh (45) alias Maharaj who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 announced by Bihar Police, was arrested from Vibhuti Khand police station area in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.
A native of Sheohar district, Singh was named in a mass murder in Pakaridayal locality of Motihari district in 2016.
Dreaded Bihar criminal held in Lucknow
