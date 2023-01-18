News Live: UNGA Prez to visit India, meet leaders, scientists

Delhi | Several flights delayed due to fog and low visibility; Visuals from Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/W51vKeR6XO\r\n\u2014 ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023
UNGA Prez to visit India, meet leaders, scientists
UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi is visiting India later this month to meet officials and scientists, according to his Spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.
During his visit starting around January 29, he will also address the Indian Council of World Affairs and visit a water conservation project, Kubiak said on Tuesday.
Korosi has a special interest in development, a key element of his agenda as Head of the General Assembly, and particularly in the water conservation element of it.
2 student groups clash in Lucknow University on Rohith Vemula's death anniversary
Eight years after his death, clashes broke out between two student groups at Lucknow University over an event to commemorate the death anniversary of Rohith Vemula.
The two student organisations got into a heated argument and raised slogans against each other. However, the police and the university administration intervened and separated both the groups.
Rohith Vemula, a Dalit Ph.D scholar, hanged himself in his hostel room on January 17, 2016, 12 days after he was expelled from the hostel.