News Live: Delhi Police says Kanjhawala victim was accompanied by another girl who fled at the time of the accident

If (Haryana Sports Minister) Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Daljeet Singh
Jhajjar, Haryana | We want to ensure that justice is delivered to the victim woman. Khap has given the govt time till 7th January. If (Haryana Sports Minister) Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Daljeet Singh https://t.co/0wL7W6qD14pic.twitter.com/S7MRcvocpH
She wasn't alone on her scooty: Delhi Police on Kanjhawala accident
When we traced the route of deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of accident. She suffered injuries & fled from the spot but deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged: Delhi Police
President Murmu to embark on Rajasthan visit on January 3
(Credit: PTI File Photo)
PM Modi to virtually address 108th Indian Science Congress today
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express 4 days after its launch in West Bengal
UP: Cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in Lucknow
Five people were killed after 5 vehicles collided with each other near Veppur in Cuddalore district: Cuddalore Police
President Murmu to embark on Rajasthan visit on January 3
(Credit: PTI File Photo)
PM Modi to virtually address 108th Indian Science Congress today