News Live: Delhi Police says Kanjhawala victim was accompanied by another girl who fled at the time of the accident

  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 09:00 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
  • 08:58

    Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express 4 days after its launch in West Bengal

  • 08:56

    UP: Cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in Lucknow

  • 08:55

    If (Haryana Sports Minister) Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Daljeet Singh

  • 08:54

    Five people were killed after 5 vehicles collided with each other near Veppur in Cuddalore district: Cuddalore Police

  • 08:47

    She wasn't alone on her scooty: Delhi Police on Kanjhawala accident

    When we traced the route of deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of accident. She suffered injuries & fled from the spot but deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged: Delhi Police

  • 07:52

    President Murmu to embark on Rajasthan visit on January 3



    (Credit: PTI File Photo)

  • 07:25

    PM Modi to virtually address 108th Indian Science Congress today