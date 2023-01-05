News Live: Pope Francis to lead ex-pontiff Benedict's funeral

  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 08:10 ist
  • 08:07

    Mopa airport, inaugurated by Modi in December 2022, to start domestic operations today

  • 07:46

    Deadlock deepens in US House speaker showdown

    The deeply riven US House of Representatives was engulfed in crisis for a second day running Wednesday as fresh rounds of voting failed to produce a winner in the race for speaker. (AFP)

  • 07:45

    Pope Francis to lead ex-pontiff Benedict's funeral

    Pope Francis will preside Thursday over the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the Vatican, an unprecedented event in modern times expected to draw tens of thousands of people. (AFP)