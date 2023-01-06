News Live: Delhi Police arrests sixth accused and owner of car in Kanjhawala death case

  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 08:23 ist
  • 08:22

    Will hold high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun this evening regarding landslides in Joshimath: CM Dhami

    I will hold a high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun this evening regarding landslides in Joshimath and cracks in houses. I will visit Joshimath tomorrow and take stock of the situation. A team from BJP has also been sent there: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

  • 08:21

    Patient allegedly attacked resident doctor with a knife at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in  Maharashtra

  • 08:16

      Kanjhawala death case: The sixth accused and owner of the car arrested by Delhi Police

    Kanjhawala death case: The sixth accused and owner of the car under which the deceased was dragged, Ashutosh has been arrested by Delhi Police.

  • 06:48

    Large number of pilgrims throng Gangasagar ahead of Makar Sankranti

  • 06:47

    US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

