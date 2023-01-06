News Live: Delhi Police arrests sixth accused and owner of car in Kanjhawala death case
updated: Jan 06 2023, 08:23 ist
08:22
Will hold high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun this evening regarding landslides in Joshimath: CM Dhami
I will hold a high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun this evening regarding landslides in Joshimath and cracks in houses. I will visit Joshimath tomorrow and take stock of the situation. A team from BJP has also been sent there: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
08:21
Patient allegedly attacked resident doctor with a knife at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Maharashtra
08:16
Kanjhawala death case: The sixth accused and owner of the car arrested by Delhi Police
Kanjhawala death case: The sixth accused and owner of the car under which the deceased was dragged, Ashutosh has been arrested by Delhi Police.
06:48
Large number of pilgrims throng Gangasagar ahead of Makar Sankranti
South 24 Parganas, West Bengal | Large number of pilgrims throng Gangasagar ahead of Makar Sankranti (05.01) pic.twitter.com/LwNgLD9ECg
Patient allegedly attacked resident doctor with a knife at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Maharashtra
US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day
