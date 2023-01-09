News Live: Modi 'deeply concerned' over news of 'rioting & vandalism' against State institutions in Brasilia
News Live: Modi 'deeply concerned' over news of 'rioting & vandalism' against State institutions in Brasilia
updated: Jan 09 2023, 09:53 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
09:52
Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone
Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. 2 teams of Central govt incl a team of Jal Shakti ministry are arriving here. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath & nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to affected people: Chamoli DM
09:40
Modi 'deeply concerned' over news of 'rioting & vandalism' against State institutions in Brasilia
Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities. @LulaOficial
15 flights delayed due weather conditions at Delhi Airport
Due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur.Around 15 flights have been delayed due to ongoing weather conditions, said an official at Delhi airport
08:32
CRPF organised mass marriage ceremony at Sukma district headquarters
Chhattisgarh | CRPF organised a mass marriage ceremony at Sukma district headquarters in which 12 couples tied the knot
We were working on it for the last 4 months. With the help of district administration, we organised it: Ratikant, Second Battalion Commandant, Sukma (08.01) pic.twitter.com/xRAh2yvk4I
29 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog
08:20
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted 6 passengers yesterday who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah
07:51
Brazil police wrest back seat of power from pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Brazilian security forces wrested back control of Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday after a flood of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital.
In scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, initially overwhelmed security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to fight back rioters who ran rampage through the halls of power in Brasilia until they were finally subdued./AFP)
Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone
Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. 2 teams of Central govt incl a team of Jal Shakti ministry are arriving here. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath & nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to affected people: Chamoli DM
Modi 'deeply concerned' over news of 'rioting & vandalism' against State institutions in Brasilia
15 flights delayed due weather conditions at Delhi Airport
Due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur.Around 15 flights have been delayed due to ongoing weather conditions, said an official at Delhi airport
CRPF organised mass marriage ceremony at Sukma district headquarters
29 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted 6 passengers yesterday who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah
Brazil police wrest back seat of power from pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Brazilian security forces wrested back control of Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday after a flood of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital.
In scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, initially overwhelmed security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to fight back rioters who ran rampage through the halls of power in Brasilia until they were finally subdued./AFP)