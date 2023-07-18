News Live: Water level of River Yamuna continues to drop
updated: Jul 18 2023, 09:36 ist
09:35
A tempo vehicle in Uttarkashi overturns while trying to cross a road full of debris due to a landslide
#WATCH | Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand | A tempo vehicle overturns while trying to cross a road full of debris due to a landslide. Yamunotri National Highway comes to a standstill near Jhar-Jhar Gad. JCB deployed on the spot to clear the highway.
Court allows Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal to go out of the country for 10 days
In Punjab,JMIC court in Faridkot allowed Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on 17th July to go out of the country for 10 days. He had sought permission to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony abroad. He was chargesheeted in the Kotkapura firing
09:33
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels in early trade
09:00
Four terrorists have been killed by the security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of Poonch
Four terrorists have been killed by the security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of Poonch. The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11:30 pm yesterday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment. At dawn today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists. Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police troops along with other forces were part of the operation. The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained: Indian Army officials
07:43
Water level of River Yamuna continues to drop
#WATCH | Water level of River Yamuna continues to drop, at 7 am it was recorded to be at 205.71 meters in Delhi.
Nearly 50 prisoners put up in open-air jail at Shivaganga for cultivating farmland
Delhi govt urges people to stay put in relief camps as Yamuna's water level continues to show rising trend