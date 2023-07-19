News Live: Two labourers injured in Anantnag terror attack; hospitalised

  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 09:17 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and around the world with DH!
  • 09:16

    Flood-like situation in Assam's Sivasagar

  • 09:15

    Schools closed in Maharashtra's Raigad today in view of heavy rains

    Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of the heavy rains. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. (ANI)

  • 08:16

    'British named our country India; BJP for Bharat,' says Assam CM in dig at Oppn

    Taking a dig at opposition parties which formed a coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies".

    Read more

  • 08:15

    Drone visuals show waterlogging at Delhi's Rajghat

  • 07:35

    Two labourers injured in Anantnag terror attack; hospitalised