News Live: Two labourers injured in Anantnag terror attack; hospitalised

Schools closed in Maharashtra's Raigad today in view of heavy rains
Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of the heavy rains. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. (ANI)
08:16
'British named our country India; BJP for Bharat,' says Assam CM in dig at Oppn
Taking a dig at opposition parties which formed a coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies".
Two labourers injured in Anantnag terror attack; hospitalised
J&K | Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in Anantnag. Both the injured civilians have been shifted to a hospital, where they are stated to be stable. The area is being cordoned off for a search operation. Further details shall follow: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/E2WDP9aoUD
Flood-like situation in Assam's Sivasagar
Schools closed in Maharashtra's Raigad today in view of heavy rains
Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of the heavy rains. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. (ANI)
'British named our country India; BJP for Bharat,' says Assam CM in dig at Oppn
Taking a dig at opposition parties which formed a coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies".
Read more
Drone visuals show waterlogging at Delhi's Rajghat
Two labourers injured in Anantnag terror attack; hospitalised