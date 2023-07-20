News Live: WhatsApp services restored after global outage

  updated: Jul 20 2023, 08:18 ist
  • 08:16

    Protesters angered by the burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden have stormed the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad

  • 08:13

    NDRF teams rushed to landslide site in Raigad amid reports of at least 100 people feared to be trapped

  • 07:52

    Four die in landslide in Raigad in Maharashtra, CM Shinde rushes to spot

    Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway by NDRF after a landslide occurred in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured.

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives at the site of the landslide in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured. Rescue operation is underway.

  • 07:36

    Indian-origin student in US suffers brain damage after lightning strike

  • 06:59

    WhatsApp services restored after global outage

  • 06:55

    Maharashtra Ministers reach Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district where landslide took place