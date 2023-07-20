News Live: WhatsApp services restored after global outage
News Live: WhatsApp services restored after global outage
updated: Jul 20 2023, 08:18 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and around the world with DH!
08:16
Protesters angered by the burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden have stormed the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad
08:13
NDRF teams rushed to landslide site in Raigad amid reports of at least 100 people feared to be trapped
07:52
Four die in landslide in Raigad in Maharashtra, CM Shinde rushes to spot
Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway by NDRF after a landslide occurred in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives at the site of the landslide in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured. Rescue operation is underway.
07:36
Indian-origin student in US suffers brain damage after lightning strike
Maharashtra Ministers reach Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district where landslide took place
Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse reached Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district where a landslide took place late at night. NDRS and Raigad Police carry out rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/8LKIHbINMO
Protesters angered by the burning of copies of the Quran in Sweden have stormed the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad
NDRF teams rushed to landslide site in Raigad amid reports of at least 100 people feared to be trapped
Four die in landslide in Raigad in Maharashtra, CM Shinde rushes to spot
Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway by NDRF after a landslide occurred in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives at the site of the landslide in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured. Rescue operation is underway.
Indian-origin student in US suffers brain damage after lightning strike
WhatsApp services restored after global outage
Maharashtra Ministers reach Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district where landslide took place