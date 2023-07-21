News Live: 'BJP did not invite me to NDA meet; I will continue my alliance with BJP till they break it with me,' says OPS

  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 08:50 ist
  • 08:50

    A new 'Mitti cafe' run by specially-abled people opened at the Mumbai International Airport Terminal-2

  • 08:49

    Visuals from landslide-hit Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad where NDRF teams continue to carry out relief operation

  • 08:34

    A massive fire broke out at Mangla Haat in Howrah, Kolkata last night

  • 08:13

    We will conduct canine and physical searches: NDRF as the resume their search that had concluded yesterday over landslide threat

  • 08:12

    Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi, continues to decrease gradually. As per the last update from Central Water Commission, the water level is at 205.25 meters.

  • 08:11

    School children trapped in rain-triggered floodwaters were rescued with the help of a JCB in Maharashtra’s Nanded

  • 07:48

    Centre designates Law Secretary Niten Chandra, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as Incharge of Central Agency Section till his tenure in the Department or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

  • 07:45

    Monsoon 2023 has claimed over 59 lives in Maharashtra till date

    The current Monsoon season has claimed at least 59 persons in variousrain-related incidents in Maharashtra, including 16 in the Raigad hillslide tragedy, even as the coastal Konkan region will get more rainfall this week, the State Disaster Management Department said here on Thursday. (IANS)

  • 07:41

    'BJP did not invite me to the NDA meet, I will continue my alliance with BJP till they break it with me,' says OPS

  • 07:19

    Tremors were strong, and my whole family woke up...no injuries: Vikas on Jaipur quake

  • 07:18

    3 back-to-back earthquakes jolt Jaipur in span of one hour

  • 07:16

    Water level of Yamuna River in Delhi has gone below danger mark