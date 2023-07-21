News Live: 'BJP did not invite me to NDA meet; I will continue my alliance with BJP till they break it with me,' says OPS

We will conduct canine and physical searches: NDRF as the resume their search that had concluded yesterday over landslide threat
#WATCH | Raigad, Maharashtra: "We conduct three types of searches...We will conduct canine and physical searches here. It is a long & challenging trek, but we are trained for it...Yesterday, when we received the information our four teams reached the spot and started with the… https://t.co/CRIdBSHhxJpic.twitter.com/Njs7x3Tksy
Centre designates Law Secretary Niten Chandra, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as Incharge of Central Agency Section till his tenure in the Department or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
07:45
Monsoon 2023 has claimed over 59 lives in Maharashtra till date
The current Monsoon season has claimed at least 59 persons in variousrain-related incidents in Maharashtra, including 16 in the Raigad hillslide tragedy, even as the coastal Konkan region will get more rainfall this week, the State Disaster Management Department said here on Thursday. (IANS)
07:41
'BJP did not invite me to the NDA meet, I will continue my alliance with BJP till they break it with me,' says OPS
BJP did not invite me to the NDA meeting, so I didn't go. I will continue my alliance with BJP till they break the alliance with me: Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam (20/07) pic.twitter.com/5c75NMGDbV
A new 'Mitti cafe' run by specially-abled people opened at the Mumbai International Airport Terminal-2
Visuals from landslide-hit Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad where NDRF teams continue to carry out relief operation
A massive fire broke out at Mangla Haat in Howrah, Kolkata last night
We will conduct canine and physical searches: NDRF as the resume their search that had concluded yesterday over landslide threat
Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi, continues to decrease gradually. As per the last update from Central Water Commission, the water level is at 205.25 meters.
School children trapped in rain-triggered floodwaters were rescued with the help of a JCB in Maharashtra’s Nanded
Centre designates Law Secretary Niten Chandra, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as Incharge of Central Agency Section till his tenure in the Department or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Monsoon 2023 has claimed over 59 lives in Maharashtra till date
The current Monsoon season has claimed at least 59 persons in variousrain-related incidents in Maharashtra, including 16 in the Raigad hillslide tragedy, even as the coastal Konkan region will get more rainfall this week, the State Disaster Management Department said here on Thursday. (IANS)
'BJP did not invite me to the NDA meet, I will continue my alliance with BJP till they break it with me,' says OPS
Tremors were strong, and my whole family woke up...no injuries: Vikas on Jaipur quake
3 back-to-back earthquakes jolt Jaipur in span of one hour
Water level of Yamuna River in Delhi has gone below danger mark