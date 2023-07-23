News Live: Tribal belt in Gujarat to observe bandh today in protest against Manipur violence

Israel's Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker overnight between Saturday and Sunday, he said in a video statement released by his office. Netanyahu, 73, was standing in the video and smiling. He said his doctors assured him he would be discharged from the hospital 'tomorrow afternoon.'
Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain
Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain, NDRF conducts rescue operation in Junagadh
Madhya Pradesh: 2 die, four injured due to lightning strike in Chhatarpur
UP: Due to rise in water level of Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses submerged
UP: Due to rise in water level of Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses submerged . "Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it": Sureshrao Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police
Heavy rains lash parts of Maharashtra, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas
Israeli protesters rallied in Tel Aviv and near parliament in Jerusalem
Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters rallied in Tel Aviv and near parliament in Jerusalem, intensifying action against a controversial judicial reform bill that faces a final vote early next week, reports AFP
50 buildings damaged due to heavy rains in Uttarkashi
Due to heavy rain, 50 buildings have been damaged in Purola, Barkot and Dunda of Uttarkashi district. 50 roads are closed in the district. Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away: Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Rohila
Russia's attack on Odesa kills one, injures 18
Russia launched another wave of overnight attacks on the Black Sea port of Odesa early on Sunday, killing one and injuring 18 people including four children, and damaging residential and religious infrastructure, Ukraine's officials said.
Reuters
Manipur violence: Tribal belt in Gujarat to observe bandh today
A bandh will be observed in the tribal belt of Gujarat on Sunday in protest against the ethnic violence and atrocities on women in Manipur, a tribal leader said.
Telangana: BRS leader, son die in road accident in Narsingi
Delhi: Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark
Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark, recorded at 205.81 meters at 7 am today.
Four killed, 10 injured at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts
Four people were killed and 10 injured after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, reports Reuters
Flood-affected victims in Delhi take shelter in a relief camp in Ring Road
Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi increasing again