News Live: Tribal belt in Gujarat to observe bandh today in protest against Manipur violence

  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 08:14 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and around the world only with DH.
  • 08:14

    Telangana: BRS leader, son die in road accident in Narsingi

  • 08:07

    Delhi: Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark

    Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark, recorded at 205.81 meters at 7 am today.

  • 08:05

    Four killed, 10 injured at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts

    Four people were killed and 10 injured after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, reports Reuters

  • 08:04

    Flood-affected victims in Delhi take shelter in a relief camp in Ring Road

  • 08:02

    Israel's Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker overnight between Saturday and Sunday, he said in a video statement released by his office. Netanyahu, 73, was standing in the video and smiling. He said his doctors assured him he would be discharged from the hospital 'tomorrow afternoon.'

    Read more

  • 08:01

    Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain

    Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain, NDRF conducts rescue operation in Junagadh

  • 07:57

    Madhya Pradesh: 2 die, four injured due to lightning strike in Chhatarpur

  • 07:57

    UP: Due to rise in water level of Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses submerged

    UP: Due to rise in water level of Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses submerged . "Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it": Sureshrao Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police

  • 07:56

    Heavy rains lash parts of Maharashtra, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas

  • 07:56

    Israeli protesters rallied in Tel Aviv and near parliament in Jerusalem

    Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters rallied in Tel Aviv and near parliament in Jerusalem, intensifying action against a controversial judicial reform bill that faces a final vote early next week, reports AFP

  • 07:54

    50 buildings damaged due to heavy rains in Uttarkashi

    Due to heavy rain, 50 buildings have been damaged in Purola, Barkot and Dunda of Uttarkashi district. 50 roads are closed in the district. Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away: Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Rohila

  • 06:51

    Russia's attack on Odesa kills one, injures 18

    Russia launched another wave of overnight attacks on the Black Sea port of Odesa early on Sunday, killing one and injuring 18 people including four children, and damaging residential and religious infrastructure, Ukraine's officials said.

    Reuters

  • 06:47

    Manipur violence: Tribal belt in Gujarat to observe bandh today

    A bandh will be observed in the tribal belt of Gujarat on Sunday in protest against the ethnic violence and atrocities on women in Manipur, a tribal leader said.

    Read more

  • 06:47

    Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi increasing again