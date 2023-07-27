News Live: 80 stranded tourists recovered from Telengana's Mutyala Dhara waterfall

80 stranded tourists recovered from Telengana's Mutyala Dhara waterfall
"Rescue work has been completed. A total of 80 stranded tourists have been rescued from the Mutyala Dhara waterfall. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated. 90% of tourists' health is fine": SP Mulugu.
Credit: ANI
07:42
Davangere: To ensure the safety of students following heavy rains that have been lashing the region, district administration declared holiday for primary and high schools across the district today (July 27).
06:59
Odisha teacher grows special variety of mango called as 'Miyazaki' which costs Rs 2.5 lakhs to 3 lakhs per kg
Odisha: A teacher from Kandulguda Village of Kalahandi district, succeeded in growing a special variety of mango called as 'Miyazaki' which costs Rs 2.5 lakhs to 3 lakhs per kg in the international market for its unique taste.
06:57
Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple in Kottakkal during his ongoing visit to Kerala
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple in Kottakkal during his ongoing visit to Kerala. (26.07) pic.twitter.com/O4NncPsiEm
Niger's Presidential Guard fires warning shots to disperse demonstrators protesting over the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum