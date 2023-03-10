News Live: China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
News Live: China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
updated: Mar 10 2023, 08:52 ist
Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launches Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event to mark International Women's Day
Delhi's | Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launches the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event to mark International Women's Day. The event is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. pic.twitter.com/TXOVNX7UTN
Proper upbringing of boys can play important role in curbing violence against girls and women: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Five-member commission set up by UP govt to look into issue of reservation to OBCs in urban local body elections submits report to CM Yogi Adityanath: Officials
CPIM secretary Govindan Master threatened to kill me, offered Rs 30 cr to leave country, alleges Swapna Suresh
India-B'desh cross-border oil pipeline to open on March 18
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momenon has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi would jointly open the maiden cross-border oil pipeline on March 18 for diesel transportation to Bangladesh.
"The good news is India will send us diesel... the (Oil) pipeline has been completed," he confirmed to IANS on Thursday night, adding that the two premiers will inaugurate the pipeline on March 18 through video conferencing.
US President Joe Biden will visit Canada on March 23 to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
US President Joe Biden will visit Canada on March 23-24 to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address Canada's parliament, the White House said on Thursday.
During the visit to Ottawa, Biden will discuss with Trudeau Russia's war with Ukraine, defense cooperation, climate change and the opioid crisis, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
