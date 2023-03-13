News Live: Biden vows to hold those responsible for bank failures 'fully accountable'
News Live: Biden vows to hold those responsible for bank failures 'fully accountable'
updated: Mar 13 2023, 07:58 ist
07:06
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' loses out to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary Feature category
Indian climate change documentary "All That Breathes" could not register a win in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, losing out to Daniel Roher's "Navalny".
The Shaunak Sen-directorial was nominated in the segment alongside “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, “Fire of Love”, and “A House Made of Splinters”.
07:05
Biden vows to hold those responsible for bank failures 'fully accountable'
President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to hold "fully accountable" the people responsible for the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and a second financial institution, Signature Bank, as he sought to reassure Americans their deposits are safe.
"I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," Biden said in a statement.
