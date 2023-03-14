News Live: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K in case related to terror activities
updated: Mar 14 2023, 08:30 ist
08:29
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K in case related to terror activities
National Investigation Agency conducts raids at multiple locations inJammu and Kashmir, in a case related to terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed terrorist organizations.
08:20
Dwarka district police have arrested one arms dealer from Morena, Madhya Pradesh and recovered six country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges, says Delhi Police.
07:26
Largest cough syrup racket busted in Odisha's Bolangir, 35 suspected members arrested
07:25
President Biden says American banking system remains safe following collapse of two US banks
07:24
Mudumalai, Tamil Nadu | After 'The Elephant Whisperers' won #Oscars award for Best Documentary Short Film, people from different parts of the country visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp to witness the Oscar-winning elephant Raghu (13.03) pic.twitter.com/75vycru7Qg
