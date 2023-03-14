News Live: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K in case related to terror activities

  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 08:30 ist
  • 08:29

    NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K in case related to terror activities

    National Investigation Agency conducts raids at multiple locations inJammu and Kashmir, in a case related to terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed terrorist organizations.

  • 08:20

    Dwarka district police have arrested one arms dealer from Morena, Madhya Pradesh and recovered six country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges, says Delhi Police.

  • 07:26

    Largest cough syrup racket busted in Odisha's Bolangir, 35 suspected members arrested

  • 07:25

    President Biden says American banking system remains safe following collapse of two US banks

  • 07:24