News Live: Vehicle in the convoy of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets with an accident

  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 13:34 ist
  • 13:33

    India's milk-processing capacity highest in the world: Home Minister Amit Shah

  • 12:56

    A vehicle in Imran Khan's convoy has met with an accident

    The former Pakistan PM is on his way to Islamabad to in connection with the Toshakhana case hearing, Pak news outlets have reported

  • 12:25

    India is currently presiding over G20. Its motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is also reflected in the International Year of Millets. Millets are also creating new jobs: PM Modi at the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in PUSA, New Delhi

  • 11:41

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Ahmedabad for the Indian Dairy Association convention

  • 11:40

    PM Modi in Delhi to inaugurate Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference

  • 11:10

    A massive fire broke out in a Hyderabad plastic waste godown, no death reported

  • 11:05

    Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) arrives at AIADMK HQ in Chennai to file his nomination for the post of AIADMK general secretary

  • 10:35

    A Brazilian passenger has been arrested in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with 85 capsules of cocaine

  • 10:27

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been brought to the Patiala House court in Delhi

  • 10:26

    Donald Trump's YouTube account reinstated

    The former US President was banned from the video-sharing platform post the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

  • 09:19

    Brazil: Helicopter crashes in Sao Paulo street, 4 killed

    Parts of the crashed helicopter in Sao Paulo

  • 08:17

    An encounter has broken out in Pulwama's Mitrigam area, security forces, police officials on the job: Kashmir Police

  • 08:13

    More than 5,00,000 people affected by Malawi floods, around 326 lives lost: UN Humanitarian

  • 08:01

    Hyderabad: Last respects paid to Lieutenant Colonel Vijay Bhanu Reddy who died in a plane crash in a plane crash on March 16 in Arunachal Pradesh

  • 07:45

    Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

  • 07:43

    PM Modi to inaugurate two-day global conference on millets today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate a two-day global conference on millets in the national capital and also unveil a customised postal stamp as well as a commemorative currency coin to mark the International Year of Millets being celebrated this year.

    A video on millets, which the government named 'Shree Anna', will also be released during the event, with the announcement of Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) as the global centre of excellence, an official statement said.

  • 07:43

    Swiggy waives first month commission for new restaurant partners

    Swiggy on Friday announced an initiative of zero per cent commission for the first month for new restaurant partners across the country who want to experience and grow their business with online food delivery.

    The Swiggy Launchpad initiative is to encourage restaurants that are new to Swiggy to recognize online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth, the company stated.