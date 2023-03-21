News Live: 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh.

This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community: UK MP on attack on Indian high commission
This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community. The vast majority of Sikhs in this country absolutely reject the Khalistani project... It's not going to happen as we know...My message is very simple to the police, when this happens, those people need to be… https://t.co/eRJHlEFHufpic.twitter.com/9nTry6daQ8
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is heading to Ukraine for a surprise visit
This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community: UK MP on attack on Indian high commission
Encounter breaks out between police and Naxals in Chhattisgarh
The encounter took place in forests betweenKorcholi and Todka at around 6:30 am. The area falls under theGangalur police station.
(With ANI inputs)
Mumbai wakes up to rains in several parts of the metropolis
Three injured in fire at fireworks unit at Mahestala in Bengal
Flight from Ahmedabad hit by hailstorm at Hyderabad airport
An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad suffered minor damage when it encountered a hailstorm during its descent towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
No one was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday evening. Photographs of the damage to the aircraft surfaced on Monday.