News Live: 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh.

  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 09:05 ist
  • 09:04

    'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh.

  • 08:51

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is heading to Ukraine for a surprise visit

  • 08:39

    This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community: UK MP on attack on Indian high commission

  • 08:12

    Encounter breaks out between police and Naxals in Chhattisgarh

    The encounter took place in forests betweenKorcholi and Todka at around 6:30 am. The area falls under theGangalur police station.

    (With ANI inputs)

  • 08:08

    Mumbai wakes up to rains in several parts of the metropolis

  • 07:15

    Three injured in fire at fireworks unit at Mahestala in Bengal

  • 07:15

    Flight from Ahmedabad hit by hailstorm at Hyderabad airport

    An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad suffered minor damage when it encountered a hailstorm during its descent towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

    No one was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday evening. Photographs of the damage to the aircraft surfaced on Monday.