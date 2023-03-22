News Live: Sikh community protests in MP against pro-Khalistan elements

24-year-old man found dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
Delhi police has revealed that the name of the deceased individual is Nitesh. In a suicide letter that was discovered, Nitesh had said that he was taking his own life because he was tired of his illness.
(With ANI inputs)
08:18
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde joins a 'Shobha Yatra' during Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane
08:16
US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar -State Dept official
The United States will announce further sanctions against entities inside Myanmar in the coming days, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said the sanctions will make it more difficult for the Myanmar junta to generate revenue to buy weapons.
(via Reuters)
08:14
Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on Chaitra Navratri
Chaitra Navratri begins, devotees offer prayer at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple
Sikh community protests in Bhopal, Indore against pro-Khalistan elements
Members of the Sikh community in Bhopal and Indore took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the acts of vandalism by pro-Khalistan sympathisers outside India's diplomatic premises in London and San Francisco
Devotees offer prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.
Massive fire breaks out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat
Nagpur celebrates Gudi Padwa
Former Sikkim MLA Prem Lal Subba dies after long battle with several ailments
