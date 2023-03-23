News Live: Around Rs 1.90 crore unaccounted cash seized at checkposts in Kalaburagi district ahead of K'taka polls
News Live: Around Rs 1.90 crore unaccounted cash seized at checkposts in Kalaburagi district ahead of K'taka polls
updated: Mar 23 2023, 08:20 ist
08:18
Karnataka | Around Rs 1.90 crore unaccounted cash seized at Checkposts in Kalaburagi district out of which Rs 1.40 crore seized at Kinni sadak checkpost and Rs 50 lakhs seized at Jewargi checkpost. Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka, Kalaburagi district administration had… pic.twitter.com/diZnucKKVf
Former Nagaland minister YM Yollow breathed his last on Wednesday at a hospital in Delhi following prolonged illness. He was 53. Nagaland governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and several other ministers expressed grief over his demise. Sources in his family said Yollow had been undergoing lung treatment for quite some time. He is survived by wife and four children.
06:06
Human rights court begins review of high-stakes El Salvador abortion case
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Wednesday began hearing the historic case of a Salvadoran woman who was denied an abortion in 2013 despite doctors' calls to terminate her high-risk pregnancy.
The case of the woman, a domestic worker known only as Beatriz, became a symbol of El Salvador's blanket ban on abortion, which punishes with prison time those who undergo the procedure and those who perform or assist in it.
06:02
Denver Student Shoots 2 School Administrators and Flees, Police Say
A Denver high school student whose past behavior had prompted school officials to require that he be searched before entering the school shot two school administrators Wednesday morning and then fled, authorities said.
05:59
Zelenskyy Makes Morale-Boosting Trip to Bakhmut
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made a rare and defiant trip near the front line Wednesday, personally thanking soldiers who have been fighting in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, which has become a potent symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
