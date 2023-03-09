News Live: PM Modi, Oz PM Albanese watch India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad
News Live: PM Modi, Oz PM Albanese watch India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad
updated: Mar 09 2023, 09:56 ist
09:45
64-year-old woman dies by suicide in Mumbai
Mumbai | A 64-year-old elderly woman dies by suicide after jumping off from the roof of a building in Dadar west area. Deceased was battling cancer & was allegedly in depression. A case registered under ADR (Accidental death report). Further probe is underway: Mumbai Police
09:44
CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen flags off bike rally of 75 female CRPF personnel from India Gate
The 1,848-km women's bike rally will have 75 women & will cross 5 states to reach Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. They'll be flagged in by the Home Minister there on the 25th: CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen after the flagging-off of a bike rally of 75 CRPF personnel from India Gate pic.twitter.com/w006aS4VWa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the captains Australia's Steve Smith and India's Rohit Sharma before the match
Credit: Reuters Photo
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Modi welcomes him to the venue.
PM Modi arrives at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of final match of Border Gavaskar Trophy
Cricket fans start arriving at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the final test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy
Strikes target Ukraine's Kharkiv, Odesa regions
Strikes targeted Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region and the southern Odesa region, local officials said Thursday.
"The enemy made about 15 strikes on the city and region. The occupiers once again target critical infrastructure facilities," Kharkiv region governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media.
In the Odesa region, governor Maksym Marchneko said "missiles hit the energy infrastructure of the region as well as damaged residential buildings" following a "massive missile strike".(AFP)
Suspected spy pigeon fitted with tiny camera & chip caught from fishing boat in Odisha
PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese to watch the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series between India and Australia, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit 285 km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 07:06 am IST, according to National Center for Seismology