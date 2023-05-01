News Live: Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7
News Live: Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7
updated: May 01 2023, 08:32 ist
Track latest updates from India and across the world only with DH!
08:29
Rightwing politician Santiago Pena wins Paraguay presidential election
Former finance minister Santiago Pena has won election as president of Paraguay with more than 42% of the vote, continuing the nearly eight decade rule of the conservative Colorado Party, results show.Paraguayans elect a president from the rightwing Colorado Party, in power for nearly eight decades, rejecting a center-left challenger who had railed against corruption. Santiago Pena, 44, won the electionwith 90% of ballots counted. (AFP)
#UPDATE Paraguayans elect a president from the rightwing Colorado Party, in power for nearly eight decades, rejecting a center-left challenger who had railed against corruption.
Fire breaks out at three different shops on Pune-Satara Road
Maharashtra: Two people have been reported injured in a fire that broke out at three different shops on Pune-Satara Road near DMart. 7 fire tenders were on the spot to control the fire. The incident took place around 2.30 am. The fire is under control. (ANI)
#WATCH Maharashtra: Two people have been reported injured in a fire that broke out at three different shops on Pune Satara Road near DMart. 7 fire tenders were on the spot to control the fire. The incident took place around 2.30 am. The fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/EURxfq767Z
Oil marketing companies revise prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders
Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today: Source. (ANI)
08:16
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest tightness
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was admitted to CCU in AIIMS yesterday night around 10:30 pm after complaining of chest tightness. (ANI)
Rightwing politician Santiago Pena wins Paraguay presidential election
Former finance minister Santiago Pena has won election as president of Paraguay with more than 42% of the vote, continuing the nearly eight decade rule of the conservative Colorado Party, results show.Paraguayans elect a president from the rightwing Colorado Party, in power for nearly eight decades, rejecting a center-left challenger who had railed against corruption. Santiago Pena, 44, won the electionwith 90% of ballots counted. (AFP)
Fire breaks out at three different shops on Pune-Satara Road
Maharashtra: Two people have been reported injured in a fire that broke out at three different shops on Pune-Satara Road near DMart. 7 fire tenders were on the spot to control the fire. The incident took place around 2.30 am. The fire is under control. (ANI)
Oil marketing companies revise prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders
Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today: Source. (ANI)
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest tightness
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was admitted to CCU in AIIMS yesterday night around 10:30 pm after complaining of chest tightness. (ANI)