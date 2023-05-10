News Live: People queue up to cast their votes for Jalandhar byeelection

Imran Khan's supporters storm Pakistan Army headquarters, chant slogans against establishment
In unprecedented scenes, supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore after his dramatic arrest in a corruption case.
Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff.(PTI)
People queue up to cast their votes for Jalandhar byeelection
Imran Khan's party abandoned politics and instead joined "a tribe of terrorists", a Pakistan minister has said
Khan's supporters protested all over Pakistan after his arrest. In another blow to the former PM, the Islamabad High Court has deemed his arrest legal. His supporters have said they will now plead the case in the country's Supreme Court.
4 killed in Tunisia Djerba Synagogue shooting
The Jerusalem Post reported a community member saying, "There is great panic here. We are in lockdown in the synagogue and also in the guest house near the synagpgue".
In Meghalaya, voting begins for Sohiong bypoll
Polling for the Sohiong byeelection in Meghalaya began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
Voting will take place till 4 pm in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.
People queue up to cast their votes for Jalandhar byeelection
4 killed in Tunisia Djerba Synagogue shooting
The Jerusalem Post reported a community member saying, "There is great panic here. We are in lockdown in the synagogue and also in the guest house near the synagpgue".
