News Live: Palestine's Islamic Jihad announces death of military leader in fresh Israeli strike in Gaza

  • updated: May 11 2023, 08:10 ist
  • 08:09

    Women voters at polling booth Azamgarh as voting is underway for second phase of urban local body polls in UP

  • 07:59

    Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound

  • 07:52

    Palestine's Islamic Jihad announces death of military leader in fresh Israeli strike in Gaza

  • 07:45

    Two individuals have been arrested following a second blast near Golden Temple

  • 07:31

    Looming change to entry rule for migrants at US-Mexico border; thousands of law enforcement personnel deployed

  • 07:29

    'Loud sound' heard during the night near Amritsar's Golden Temple

    "We received a report of a 'loud sound' around 12.15 AM last night. It is suspected there is a possibility of another blast. But it's not yet confirmed it was an explosion. We are investigating it," Amritsar Police CommissionerNaunihal Singh said.

