News Live: Palestine's Islamic Jihad announces death of military leader in fresh Israeli strike in Gaza
updated: May 11 2023, 08:10 ist
08:09
Women voters at polling booth Azamgarh as voting is underway for second phase of urban local body polls in UP
07:59
Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound
Palestine's Islamic Jihad announces death of military leader in fresh Israeli strike in Gaza
07:45
Two individuals have been arrested following a second blast near Golden Temple
07:31
Looming change to entry rule for migrants at US-Mexico border; thousands of law enforcement personnel deployed
'Loud sound' heard during the night near Amritsar's Golden Temple
"We received a report of a 'loud sound' around 12.15 AM last night. It is suspected there is a possibility of another blast. But it's not yet confirmed it was an explosion. We are investigating it," Amritsar Police CommissionerNaunihal Singh said.
