New Live: Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates Gau-Raksha Sankalp Sammelan

An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today
An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew: Army sources (ANI)
07:52
Imran Khan returns to Lahore's Zaman Park residence after 2 days of detention
(With ANI inputs)
07:45
Kerala train attack: Special NIA court sends Shahrukh Saifi to judicial custody
Kerala train attack: Special NIA court sends Shahrukh Saifi to judicial custody
UP Municipal elections: Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Lucknow Police at all the counting centres
UP | Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Lucknow Police at all the counting centres. Phone or any type of weapon is not allowed to be taken to the counting centre by the counting agent and the candidate: Martand P Singh, SP City, Mathura pic.twitter.com/VCOAVqwUWm
Odisha: Counting of votes for Jharsuguda by-poll begins
Counting of votes for the by-election to Odisha’s Jharsuguda assembly seat began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security arrangements, an official said.
Though there were nine candidates in the fray, the contest was restricted to three nominees - Deepali Das of the ruling BJD, Tarun Pandey of the Congress and Tankadhar Tripathy (BJP). (PTI)
Punjab: 198 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan jail
(With ANI inputs)
Manipur violence: UAVs, Army helicopters being used for aerial surveillance
(With ANI inputs)
Punjab: Counting of votes in Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll begins
An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today
An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew: Army sources (ANI)
Imran Khan returns to Lahore's Zaman Park residence after 2 days of detention
(With ANI inputs)
Kerala train attack: Special NIA court sends Shahrukh Saifi to judicial custody
UP Municipal elections: Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Lucknow Police at all the counting centres
Pak army denies imposing martial law in country amid reports of disunity
(With ANI inputs)
Govt to launch a campaign to convert 'scale' of Uttar Pradesh to 'skill': CM Yogi
(With ANI inputs)
President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates blood donation camp