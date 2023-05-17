News Live: NIA searches over 100 locations in six states in terror-narcotics case

  • updated: May 17 2023, 08:19 ist
  • 08:14

    NIA searches over 100 locations in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand & MP

    National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at more than 100 locations in six states-Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and MP in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases. (ANI)

  • 07:09

    Nadda on two-day visit to Maharashtra

  • 07:08

    Slight delay in monsoon onset over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

  • 07:00

    Biden cancels post-G7 Asia tour amid debt crisis