News Live: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan
updated: May 19 2023, 08:03 ist
08:01
More than 3,000 people have been displaced in central Nigeria after at least 85 people were killed in ongoing clashes between herders and farmers, reports AFP News Agency citing officials
08:01
Israel uses live fire, tear gas on Palestinians protesting 'flag march' in Gaza
(ANI)
07:57
UK announces ban on Russian diamonds in fresh round of sanctions ahead of G7
Britain unveiled new sanctions against Russia's minerals sector Friday, targeting imports of aluminium, diamonds, copper and nickel in a bid to choke Moscow's ability to fund the war in Ukraine.
Ahead of a G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, London said it would introduce "a ban on Russian diamonds" and target more entities involved in "(Vladimir) Putin's military industrial complex."
07:52
Hiroshima: Japanese PM Kishida Fumio held summit meeting with Italian President Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio held a summit meeting with Italian President Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit in Hiroshima. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in East Asia, and affirmed to continue to coordinate closely in addressing issues related to China, and in… pic.twitter.com/pvJhL0aMA7
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden is a great opportunity for the two leaders to underscore deep ties between the two largest democracies of the world, a senior State Department official has said.
PTI
07:13
PM Modi to embark on packed 3-nation tour today
Modi will leave New Delhi on Friday. He will first travel to Hiroshima, where he will attend the summits of the G7 and the Quad on Saturday and Sunday. The prime minister will later travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea. He will then travel to Sydney where he and Albanese will hold a bilateral meeting and jointly address a conclave of Indian citizens living in Australia as well as citizens of Australia with roots in India.
