News Live: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K in probe on criminal conspiracy
updated: May 02 2023, 08:30 ist
08:27
NIA raids multiple locations in J&K in probe on criminal conspiracy
National Investigation Agency today conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe in a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Overground Workers… pic.twitter.com/FwHmFPZ6H5
Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail. He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation underway by… pic.twitter.com/70cVYUD0rk
07:13
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded the services and begun a special audit of a helicopter operator Kestrel Aviation in Kedarnath, days after an official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) was killed when he was hit by a…
White House: US estimates Russia suffered 100,000 casualties
White House: US estimates Russia suffered 100,000 casualties, 20,000 killed since December as Ukraine rebuffs assaults
Nearly 1,000 US citizens evacuated from war-torn Sudan since violence started