News Live: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K in probe on criminal conspiracy

  • updated: May 02 2023, 08:30 ist
  • 08:27

    NIA raids multiple locations in J&K in probe on criminal conspiracy

  • 08:25

    Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed rival gang members in Tihar jail

  • 07:19

    10th outbound flight carrying Indian evacuees from Jedda en route to Ahmedabad, informs Arindam Bagchi

  • 07:13

    DGCA has begun a special audit of a helicopter operator Kestrel Aviation in Kedarnath

  • 07:11

    White House: US estimates Russia suffered 100,000 casualties, 20,000 killed since December as Ukraine rebuffs assaults

  • 07:09

    Nearly 1,000 US citizens evacuated from war-torn Sudan since violence started