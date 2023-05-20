News Live: PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida

  • updated: May 20 2023, 08:19 ist
  • 08:11

    PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep-rooted cultural linkages. Today’s talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors: PMO

  • 08:10

    PM Modi post unveiling Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima

    Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions: PM Narendra Modi

  • 08:08

    PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in Hiroshima

  • 08:07

    Had an excellent meeting with PM Fumio Kishida this morning , says PM Modi

  • 08:05

    Mayor of Hiroshima, Matsui Kazumi, on PM Modi revealing a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Japan

    Mahatma Gandhi was a very respected human being who embodied non-violence throughout his life. This presentation of his bust to this city is very meaningful because our wish exactly coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's policy: Matsui Kazumi, Mayor of Hiroshima on PM Modi unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan

  • 08:03

    US Senator Tim Scott files for 2024 US presidential run

  • 08:02

    President Joe Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting with Australian PM, Japanese PM & PM Modi

  • 08:01

    PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Hiroshima post unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi

  • 07:14

    J&K: National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids underway in Pulwama

  • 07:13

    Drones from Pak shot down by BSF troops

  • 07:12

    PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida

    Prime Minister NarendraModion Saturday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.

    The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.

    PTI