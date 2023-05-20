News Live: PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida
News Live: PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida
updated: May 20 2023, 08:19 ist
Follow news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
08:11
PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep-rooted cultural linkages. Today’s talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors: PMO
08:10
PM Modi post unveiling Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima
Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions: PM Narendra Modi
08:08
PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in Hiroshima
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the Republic of Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/nTPc0Oi6do
Had an excellent meeting with PM Fumio Kishida this morning , says PM Modi
"Had an excellent meeting with PM Fumio Kishida this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India’s G-20 Presidency and Japan’s G-7 Presidency towards making our planet better," tweets PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/XABrhzEEWF
Mayor of Hiroshima, Matsui Kazumi, on PM Modi revealing a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Japan
Mahatma Gandhi was a very respected human being who embodied non-violence throughout his life. This presentation of his bust to this city is very meaningful because our wish exactly coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's policy: Matsui Kazumi, Mayor of Hiroshima on PM Modi unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan
08:03
US Senator Tim Scott files for 2024 US presidential run
(ANI)
08:02
President Joe Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting with Australian PM, Japanese PM & PM Modi
In addition to the G7, President Joe Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with sharing strategic assessments, the leaders will welcome new forms… pic.twitter.com/SN0Da3XGSn
"BSF troops have brought down another drone from Pakistan, which met with a swift response from troops in Amritsar Sector. A bag with suspected narcotics hooked with a drone has also been recovered. Worth mentioning this is 2nd drone shot down in a night in Amritsar," tweets BSF… pic.twitter.com/aK0WSaGqcx
PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida
Prime Minister NarendraModion Saturday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.
PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep-rooted cultural linkages. Today’s talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors: PMO
PM Modi post unveiling Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima
Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in Hiroshima
Had an excellent meeting with PM Fumio Kishida this morning , says PM Modi
Mayor of Hiroshima, Matsui Kazumi, on PM Modi revealing a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Japan
Mahatma Gandhi was a very respected human being who embodied non-violence throughout his life. This presentation of his bust to this city is very meaningful because our wish exactly coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's policy: Matsui Kazumi, Mayor of Hiroshima on PM Modi unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan
US Senator Tim Scott files for 2024 US presidential run
(ANI)
President Joe Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting with Australian PM, Japanese PM & PM Modi
PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Hiroshima post unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi
J&K: National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids underway in Pulwama
Drones from Pak shot down by BSF troops
PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida
Prime Minister NarendraModion Saturday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.
PTI