News Live: Three-day G20 TIWG meet in Bengaluru from today
updated: May 23 2023, 09:01 ist
Day 2 of the third G20 tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar
#WATCH | J&K | The 3-day third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting began in Srinagar yesterday. Visuals from the city this morning, as the second day of the meeting is set to begin. pic.twitter.com/Wig1bMxxsh
Haryana govt working on scheme that will enable youngsters from state undergoing pilot training to pay only half cost or course fee: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala
(PTI)
Fossil fuel must be replaced with a fuel which causes no harm, says Dr Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries
#WATCH | After his meeting with PM Modi in Sydney, Australia, Dr Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries says, "...Fossil fuel sector has only limited time to run and it must be replaced with a fuel which causes no harm and can do everything which coal,… pic.twitter.com/BiglC2337m
Rajneesh Goel appointed ACS to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as the additional chief secretary (ACS) to chief minister. Goel is at present the ACS to Home department and he will hold the new post as a concurrent charge to his current post.
'Make in India does not mean manufacture in India'
HCL co-founder, Padmabhushan awardee, and member of the advisory board of the India semiconductor mission (MEITY), Ajai Chowdhry, spoke to Sneha Ramesh of DH about the interventions needed, what the focus for the Indian hardware industry should beand his book, Just Aspire: Notes on Technology, Entrepreneurship and the Future.
Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully hits target
#WATCH | Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target. This maiden endeavour showcases Indian Navy's Future Proof Combat Readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Navy… pic.twitter.com/HpfmduYwJk
TN: Assistant Professor of Madurai Medical College suspended over sexual harassment of female students
Tamil Nadu: Syed Taheer Hussain, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Madurai Medical College by DME (Directorate of Medical Education), following the complaints of sexual harassment filed by female students. Following the students' complaints, an eight-member Vishaka Committee was constituted as per the rules, and an inquiry was held. The Committee upheld the complaints. All reports were sent to the DME and based on the report, the accused has been suspended: Rathnavel, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai (ANI)
Couple & their friend were duped of $15000 by a travel agent at the Delhi airport
A Gujarat couple and their friend were duped of USD 15000 by a travel agent at the Delhi airport, who fled with their cash and passports on the pretext of providing them with a travel package to Australia via Indonesia. Case registered under section 420 of IPC at IGI police station, investigation underway: Delhi Police (ANI)
Goa CM Pramod Sawant flagged off the Made in Goa Goods Vessel 'Thimaaveshi' yesterday
#WATCH | Goa CM Pramod Sawant flagged off the Made in Goa Goods Vessel 'Thimaaveshi' yesterday; to be handed over to the Govt of Maldives
"It is a 30-metre-long catamaran boat. It is a proud moment for the Indian and Goa govt. It's a research-oriented ship and all necessary… pic.twitter.com/OCE29AIfgu
PM held a meeting with Paul Schroder pitching India among the top investment destinations in the world
Showcasing investment potential of India. PM Narendra Modi held a conversation with Paul Schroder, Chief Executive, AustralianSuper in Sydney. Pitching India among the top investment destinations in the world, PM invited AustralianSuper to partner in India’s growth story: MEA Spox (ANI)
PM Modi held a meeting with Georgina Hope Rinehart, fostering India-Australia collaboration in mining and minerals sector
Fostering India-Australia collaboration in mining and minerals sector. PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Georgina Hope Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Group, Roy Hill and S. Kidman & Co, in Sydney: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (ANI)
'So expensive' - Paris Olympics ticket prices mar image of Games for all
Athletes have joined the clamour of criticism at the high cost of tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics, decried as undermining organisers' promises of a Games accessible to all.
Of the promised one million seats at 24 euros ($26), the lowest price for next year's Olympics, nearly 150,000 went up for sale in phase two.
DH Deciphers | All you need to know about Rs 2,000 note ban - amount limits, deadline and procedures
The RBI has decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. The exchange facility for Rs 2,000 currency notes will start from May 23, 2023 and will remain open till September 30. In this issue of DH Deciphers, Gyanendra Keshri delves on the procedures involved in deposits and exchange of the currency and things to watch out for.
TN: Air Intelligence Unit of Trichy seized 1091 grams gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger
Tamil Nadu: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The gold was concealed in dart arrows, SCSI connectors and pant ticket pocket: AIU
NCP's Jayant Patil claims all allegations him are false
#WATCH | "I have answered all the questions asked by ED officials. I have no connection with IL&FS. No money came into my account and I have not taken money from anyone. I will go whenever they (ED) call me again. All the allegations are false," said Maharashtra NCP president… https://t.co/Rfz4JdCG2hpic.twitter.com/ErFN8mCGVv
Condition of West Bengal worse than Ukraine, says Suvendu Adhikari
#WATCH | "The condition of West Bengal is worse than that of Ukraine. There is not as much explosion happening in Ukraine as it is happening in Bengal," said West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (22.05) pic.twitter.com/VzQHLIS1vu
Mumbai: 45-year-old man allged of raping a 38-year old teacher
Mumbai's RCF police have arrested a 45-year-old man from the Navi Mumbai area for allegedly raping a 38-year-old teacher by forcefully entering her house. RCF police have registered a case against the accused Ganesh Jaikumar Verma under sections 376, 377, 354 and 506 of the IPC. The accused was produced in the court yesterday and the court remanded the accused to police custody: Mumbai Police (ANI)
MP: Muslim boyfriend pressurises hindu girl friend to convert to islam
MP: A girl, who was in a live-in relationship with one Faizan, lodged a complaint that Faizan was pressurizing her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. Faizan also thrashed the girl when she refused. They were living in a live-in relationship for the last 7-8 months. The woman said she and the man recently went to watch 'The Kerala Story' film. After watching the film, the duo had an altercation. She approached the police & lodged an FIR: Dinesh Verma, Khajrana PS in-charge, Indore (ANI)
After underpass death, BBMP plans boom barrier
A boom barrier that blocks vehicular access through a controlled point is one of the several measures being considered at the KR Circle underpass, where a 23-year-old software professional lost her life due to alleged negligence of both the BBMP and the car driver. The boom gate, mostly installed at toll plazas, will be operated by the traffic police whenever the underpass floods.
BSF shot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International border in Punjab