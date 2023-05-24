News Live: Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian PM Albanese

Huge haul of methamphetamine tablets seized in Mizoram, 1 held
The Assam Rifles along with other agencies, on Tuesday seized one lakh highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, also known as 'Yaba' tablets, valued at Rs 33.33 crore and arrested a drug peddler, defence officials said.
A defence spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, the para-military troopers, accompanied by the personnel of special narcotics police station and Mizoram Police CID (Crime) recovered the drugs from Chhunga bus terminal in Aizawl district and apprehended the drug peddler.
05:51
Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese
Four members of family allegedly stabbed to death by relative over land dispute in Odisha's Bargarh
Huge haul of methamphetamine tablets seized in Mizoram, 1 held
The Assam Rifles along with other agencies, on Tuesday seized one lakh highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, also known as 'Yaba' tablets, valued at Rs 33.33 crore and arrested a drug peddler, defence officials said.
A defence spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, the para-military troopers, accompanied by the personnel of special narcotics police station and Mizoram Police CID (Crime) recovered the drugs from Chhunga bus terminal in Aizawl district and apprehended the drug peddler.
Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese