News Live: In a veiled dig at Oppn, Modi says Sydney event attended by PM and Oppn parties

PM Modi on Thursday was greeted by BJP workers and supporters gathered outside Delhi's Palam airport as he returned from his 3-nation visit. He also spoke about his visit and said that the world is eager to listen to India. Uttarakhand is all set to get its first Vande Bharat train today, PM Narendra Modi announced on Twitter. Elsewhere, a massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune. Members of the fringe outfit Bajrang Dal protested outside movie theatres in Ahmedabad against the upcoming film, 'The Creator - Sarjanhar', saying it promotes 'love jihad'.