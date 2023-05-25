News Live: In a veiled dig at Oppn, Modi says Sydney event attended by PM and Oppn parties

PM Modi on Thursday was greeted by BJP workers and supporters gathered outside Delhi's Palam airport as he returned from his 3-nation visit. He also spoke about his visit and said that the world is eager to listen to India. Uttarakhand is all set to get its first Vande Bharat train today, PM Narendra Modi announced on Twitter. Elsewhere, a massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune. Members of the fringe outfit Bajrang Dal protested outside movie theatres in Ahmedabad against the upcoming film, 'The Creator - Sarjanhar', saying it promotes 'love jihad'. Stay tuned, for more live updates from India and around the world only with DH!
Modi says Sydney event attended by PM and Oppn parties, calls it 'strength of democracy'
In an apparent dig at the Opposiiton parties who are boycotting the opening of the new Parliament building, PM said that during his Sydney visit, the Indian diaspora event was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. "This is the strength of democracy," Modi said.
World is eager to listen to India, agrees when I say attack on our pilgrimage sites unacceptable: Modi
I want to tell you that when speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable, said PM Modi.
'We care even for our enemies, says Modi as he addresses supporters in Delhi
PM Modi, while addressing his supporters after touching down at Delhi said that when asked by people as to why he gave vaccines to the world, he says it is becase 'this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies'.
"Today the world wants to know what India is thinking," PM said.
PM Modi greeted by BJP workers and supporters gathered outside Delhi's Palam airport as he returns from his 3-nation visit
Bajrang Dal members protested outside movie theatre in Ahmedabad, alleging the upcoming film 'The Creator-Sarjanhar' promotes the idea of 'love jihad'
Major fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun today
More than 19 kg of Methamphetamine tablets seized in Aizawl
Mizoram police and Assam Rifles have seized more than 19 kg of Methamphetamine tablets from Aizawl and arrested a person in connection with it, a police official said on Wednesday.
President Murmu urges Centre, CJI to ensure implementation of court orders
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asked the central government and the chief justice as well as other stakeholders to devise a system to deal with cases where the court verdict in not implemented.
The President while inaugurating the new building of the Jharkhand High Court here said the authorities have to ensure that people get justice in the true sense.
"Chief Justice of India Justice (Dr D Y Chandrachud) and Union Law Minister (Arjun Ram Meghwal) and many senior judges are here. They should devise a system to deal with cases where the (court) verdicts are not implemented," Murmu said.