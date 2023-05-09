News Live: MP: 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
News Live: MP: 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
updated: May 09 2023, 10:35 ist
Track the latest news from India and all across the world only with DH!
10:34
MP govt announces immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased
Madhya Pradesh government announces immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in Khargone bus accident.
10:31
India reports 1,331 new cases in last 24 hours
India reports 1,331 new cases and 3,752 recoveries in the last 24 hours; the active caseload stands at 22,742. (ANI)
10:30
MP: 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
Madhya Pradesh | 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. Rescue operation underway: Dharam Veer Singh, SP Khargone pic.twitter.com/X66l8Vt7iT
Lionel Messi wins Laureus Sportsmen of the Year 2023 award
(With ANI inputs)
10:07
Screening of 'The Kerala Story' has been stopped in Tamil Nadu: Sridhar, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association
Trichy, Tamil Nadu: Due to the film's (The Kerala Story) poor collection on the second day and to maintain law and order in the state, we stopped screening the film across Tamil Nadu from Sunday. We want to protect our theatres and we also have to think about the interest of the audience: Sridhar, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association (ANI)
10:06
TN: National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at six places
National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at six places in Madurai, Chennai, Dindigul and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu in its ongoing probe against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state. (ANI)
10:05
Two people, convicted of blasphemy, hanged in Iran as executions continue
(With ANI inputs)
10:04
Fire breaks out at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt area
Fire breaks out at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt area. Several fire engines have reached the spot. Fire was reported in the ICU store room on the ground floor. No casualties have been reported so far, further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service (ANI)
09:37
Making 'The Kerala Story' tax-free is a very good decision: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
#WATCH | Making 'The Kerala Story' tax-free is a very good decision. I want the people of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered. We will also go and watch the film. The people in West Benegal will not accept the ban on this film: UP Deputy… pic.twitter.com/R2wFF0ZaWC
Israeli army kills 3 members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in early morning bombing
(With ANI inputs)
09:11
Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association suspended 3 secretaries for protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh
Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) suspends the secretaries of three affiliated district units for their alleged involvement in protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi. HAWA president Rohtash Singh issued a letter suspending Virender Singh Dalal of Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik of Hisar and Jai Bhagwan of Mewat: HAWA (ANI)
08:58
NSG team conducts investigation at the spot near Amritsar's Golden Temple
WATCH | A team of National Security Guard (NSG) conducts investigation at the spot near Amritsar's Golden Temple where a suspected bomb explosion was reported yesterday pic.twitter.com/XqS8ACvH2C
I condemn the banning of the film The Kerala Story by the West Bengal government, says Ashoke Pandit
I condemn the banning of the film The Kerala Story by the West Bengal government. It's a big attack on the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. It is sending the wrong signal to the entire country: Ashoke Pandit, filmmaker & president of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association. (ANI)
08:28
Threatening email sent to Salman Khan, lookout notice issued against the accused
Lookout notice has been issued against a man accused of sending an email threatening to kill actor Salman Khan in the name of Goldie Brar in the month of March: Mumbai Police.(ANI)
08:11
US Foreign Affairs chairman threatens to hold Blinken in contempt of Congress over Afghanistan withdrawal
(With ANI inputs)
08:09
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrives in Delhi on a three-day visit to India
#WATCH | Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrives in Delhi on a three-day visit to India
MP govt announces immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased
Madhya Pradesh government announces immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in Khargone bus accident.
India reports 1,331 new cases in last 24 hours
India reports 1,331 new cases and 3,752 recoveries in the last 24 hours; the active caseload stands at 22,742. (ANI)
MP: 15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone
Lionel Messi wins Laureus Sportsmen of the Year 2023 award
(With ANI inputs)
Screening of 'The Kerala Story' has been stopped in Tamil Nadu: Sridhar, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association
Trichy, Tamil Nadu: Due to the film's (The Kerala Story) poor collection on the second day and to maintain law and order in the state, we stopped screening the film across Tamil Nadu from Sunday. We want to protect our theatres and we also have to think about the interest of the audience: Sridhar, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association (ANI)
TN: National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at six places
National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at six places in Madurai, Chennai, Dindigul and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu in its ongoing probe against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state. (ANI)
Two people, convicted of blasphemy, hanged in Iran as executions continue
(With ANI inputs)
Fire breaks out at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt area
Fire breaks out at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt area. Several fire engines have reached the spot. Fire was reported in the ICU store room on the ground floor. No casualties have been reported so far, further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service (ANI)
Making 'The Kerala Story' tax-free is a very good decision: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana fined for slow over-rate against Punjab Kings
(With ANI inputs)
CM Yogi tweets saying 'The Kerala Story' should be tax free in Uttar Pradesh
Israeli army kills 3 members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in early morning bombing
(With ANI inputs)
Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association suspended 3 secretaries for protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh
Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) suspends the secretaries of three affiliated district units for their alleged involvement in protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi. HAWA president Rohtash Singh issued a letter suspending Virender Singh Dalal of Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik of Hisar and Jai Bhagwan of Mewat: HAWA (ANI)
NSG team conducts investigation at the spot near Amritsar's Golden Temple
I condemn the banning of the film The Kerala Story by the West Bengal government, says Ashoke Pandit
I condemn the banning of the film The Kerala Story by the West Bengal government. It's a big attack on the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. It is sending the wrong signal to the entire country: Ashoke Pandit, filmmaker & president of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association. (ANI)
Threatening email sent to Salman Khan, lookout notice issued against the accused
Lookout notice has been issued against a man accused of sending an email threatening to kill actor Salman Khan in the name of Goldie Brar in the month of March: Mumbai Police.(ANI)
US Foreign Affairs chairman threatens to hold Blinken in contempt of Congress over Afghanistan withdrawal
(With ANI inputs)
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrives in Delhi on a three-day visit to India
China promises "resolute countermeasures" after Canada expels envoy
AI can replace 80 per cent of jobs in the next few years: -Brazilian researcher Ben Goertzel
(With AFP inputs)
A total of 518 people stranded in Manipur have been evacuated
(With ANI inputs)