News Live: Delhi air quality in 'poor' category

09:09
I can't accept I was named in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination: Nalini
"I appeal to state andcentral government to release four Sri Lankan nationals, locked in Trichy spl camp-incl my husband. Despite being released from prison, this spl camp is like a prison again, saidNalini Sriharan, a convict in the assassination of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi was recently released.
"Some people oppose our release. We are a Congress family. When Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated, our family was sad and didn't eat. I can't accept I was named in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. I should be free of that blame. We don't know who assassinated him," she added. (ANI)
09:07
Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized in Assam; two arrested
Cachar, Assam | Police seized large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 cr & arrested two drug peddlers. During op, police team seized 54000 YABA tablets from possession of accused who were trying to transport consignment from Manipur to West Bengal via Assam: SP N Mahatta pic.twitter.com/p4UOqeGYsw
Cambodian PM Hun Sen says positive for Covid after hosting ASEAN summit
(Credit: Reuters Photo)
Bharat Jodo Yatra starts from Phalegaon today
Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI at 221