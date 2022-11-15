News Live: Delhi air quality in 'poor' category

  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 09:22 ist
  • 09:09

    I can't accept I was named in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination: Nalini

    "I appeal to state andcentral government to release four Sri Lankan nationals, locked in Trichy spl camp-incl my husband. Despite being released from prison, this spl camp is like a prison again, saidNalini Sriharan, a convict in the assassination of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi was recently released.

    "Some people oppose our release. We are a Congress family. When Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated, our family was sad and didn't eat. I can't accept I was named in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. I should be free of that blame. We don't know who assassinated him," she added. (ANI)

  • 09:07

    Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized in Assam; two arrested

  • 08:10

    Cambodian PM Hun Sen says positive for Covid after hosting ASEAN summit

    (Credit: Reuters Photo)

  • 08:00

    Bharat Jodo Yatra starts from Phalegaon today

  • 07:58

    Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI at 221