News Live: 'America's comeback starts right now,' says Trump as he throws his hat in the ring
updated: Nov 16 2022, 08:01 ist
08:01
'America's comeback starts right now,' says Trump
"America's comeback starts right now," the 76-year-old former president told hundreds of supporters gathered in an ornate American flag-draped ballroom at his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
07:52
Moscow calls reports Russian missiles hit Poland 'provocation'
Moscow's defence minister on Tuesday dismissed reports that Russian missiles had landed in Poland, which borders Ukraine, as a "provocation" intended to escalate tensions.
"Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate situation with their statement on alleged impact of 'Russian' rockets at Przewodow (near the Ukraine border)," Russia's defence ministry said in statements posted online.
Biden vows to find 'exactly what happened' in Poland missile strike
President Joe Biden said Wednesday after meeting allies that they would support Poland in probing "exactly what happened" in a missile strike that hit Polish territory, but said preliminary information showed it was probably was not fired "from Russia".(AFP)
07:50
Trump had hoped to use the GOP's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of the House on Tuesday, it could end up with its narrowest majority in decades.
07:39
Donald Trump files candidacy papers for a 2024 White House bid
#UPDATE Donald Trump files candidacy papers for a 2024 White House bid, ahead of his expected announcement that he will run for US president for the third time.
