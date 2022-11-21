News Live: Mangaluru auto blast accused admitted to hospital in Bengaluru

3 people charred to death after car rams into pole in Bihar's Nizampur village, bursts into flames
Bihar | Three people charred to death after their speeding four-wheeler rammed into an electric pole near Nizampur village in Siwan last night. After the collision, the vehicle burst into flames killing the three on the spot. Bodies sent for postmortem.
Shinde, Fadnavis pay homage martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement
Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pay homage at Hutatma Chowk, to activists who sacrificed their lives during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. pic.twitter.com/TFVplNCxH4
2 dead as bus bursts into flames after colliding with bike in Punjab's Bathinda
Punjab | Two people died near Gurthari Village in Bathinda last night when a bus suddenly burst into flames after it collided with a motorcycle. Police say that no passenger was on the bus at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/u0ntqaldSk
Kane in a hurry to surpass Rooney's England scoring record
Harry Kane said he hopes to break Wayne Rooney's England scoring record "as soon as possible" as the striker prepares to lead his country into their World Cup Group B opener with Iran on Monday.
Kane, who won the Golden Boot as England reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, needs just two goals to match Rooney's 53 and few would bet against him surpassing that mark in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate's England are so reliant on the Tottenham Hotspur forward for goals that it is fair to say their hopes of a deep run hinge on Kane maintaining his amazing strike rate.
07:52
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses his deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Vaishali
वैशाली के देसरी थाना क्षेत्र में तेज रफ्तार ट्रक द्वारा बच्चों सहित कई लोगों को कुचलने की घटना से मर्माहत हूं। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना है तथा उन्हें 5-5 लाख रू० अनुग्रह अनुदान दिया जाएगा। घायलों के समुचित इलाज का निर्देश दिया। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना है।
Use 'swadeshi', have meals with socially-deprived people every week: Bhagwat urges kin of RSS volunteers
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon the families of Sangh volunteers to make maximum use of 'swadeshi' goods, shun the western family system and have meals with people from poorer strata of the society at least once a week.
Single-day rise of 406 new Covid-19 cases push India's infection tally to 4,46,69,421
3 people charred to death after car rams into pole in Bihar's Nizampur village, bursts into flames
Mangaluru auto blast accused admitted to hospital in Bengaluru
Sensex falls 463.1 points to 61,200.38 in early trade; Nifty declines 129.25 points to 18,178.40
Arun Goel assumes charge as the new Election Commissioner of India
Shinde, Fadnavis pay homage martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement
2 dead as bus bursts into flames after colliding with bike in Punjab's Bathinda
Kane in a hurry to surpass Rooney's England scoring record
Harry Kane said he hopes to break Wayne Rooney's England scoring record "as soon as possible" as the striker prepares to lead his country into their World Cup Group B opener with Iran on Monday.
Kane, who won the Golden Boot as England reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, needs just two goals to match Rooney's 53 and few would bet against him surpassing that mark in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate's England are so reliant on the Tottenham Hotspur forward for goals that it is fair to say their hopes of a deep run hinge on Kane maintaining his amazing strike rate.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses his deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Vaishali
Use 'swadeshi', have meals with socially-deprived people every week: Bhagwat urges kin of RSS volunteers
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon the families of Sangh volunteers to make maximum use of 'swadeshi' goods, shun the western family system and have meals with people from poorer strata of the society at least once a week.