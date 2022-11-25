News Live: Fresh complaint against Richa Chadha for tweet against Indian army
News Live: Fresh complaint against Richa Chadha for tweet against Indian army
Nov 25 2022, 08:26 ist
Tamil Nadu's Arittapatti village notified as first biodiversity heritage site in state
Tamil Nadu| Arittapatti village notified as first biodiversity heritage site in state
Aritapatti has become a historical place now. It has a history that dates back thousands of years so it has archaeological tourism potential as well: Supriya Sahu, Addl Chief Secy Environment pic.twitter.com/d7HZKk1Xnq
Fresh complaint against Richa Chadha for tweet against Indian army
A fresh complaint has been registered with the Delhi Police by a social activist Joyt Jeet against Bollywood actress Richa Chadha for allegedly making fun of Indian Army through a tweet.
Her 'Galwan' tweet in which she reacted to the Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) had gone viral on social media. This incident had sparked outrage among the people.
Delhi L-G takes note of AAP's tweet, asks Police Commissioner to act
After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to kill Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing its defeat in MCD and Gujarat elections, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena has taken a note of the incidents and directed the city Police Commissioner to ensure that such incidents do not take place.
Sisodia on Thursday alleged that former Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his "goons" (supporters) to attack Kejriwal and has done complete planning for it.
Mangaluru cooker blast: Karnataka govt hands over case to NIA
The Karnataka government has handed over the investigation of Mangaluru cooker blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that the state government has taken a decision to hand over the case to NIA and passed the order in this regard.
It is recommended to investigate the case under the provision of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The state government had taken this decision after following the evidence and inputs gathered during the investigation of the cooker blast case, the Minister added.
