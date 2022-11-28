News Live: Small plane crash causes mass power outages near Washington

PM Modi to hold rallies across poll-bound Gujarat today
Spain coach remembers late daughter on 'special day' at WCup
Spain coach Luis Enrique said it was a "special day" after his team's 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup on Sunday.
But it had nothing to do with soccer.
Luis Enrique said Sunday would have been the 13th birthday of his daughter, Xana Martínez, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer.
“It was a special day for me and my family," Luis Enrique said. “Obviously we don't have our daughter with us physically anymore, but she is still present every day. We remember her a lot, we laugh and think about how she would act in each situation that we experience.”
RBI should consider moderating its pace of monetary tightening: CII
Domestic demand is recovering well as mirrored by the performance of a host of high-frequency indicators. However, the prevailing global polycrisis is likely to impinge on our growth prospects too.
Given the headwinds to domestic growth mainly emanating from the global uncertainties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should consider moderating the pace of its monetary tightening from the earlier 50 basis points. This was stated by CII to the RBI regarding expectations on the forthcoming monetary policy.
While CII is cognisant of the fact that RBI's interest rate hikes of 190 basis points so far in this fiscal have been warranted to tame inflationary pressures, the corporate sector has now started to feel its adverse impact.
Need strict laws for population control, says Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said a law should be brought to control population in the country, adding China achieved economic progress by controlling its population.
"India should also bring a similar law considering its limited resources," the Minister said while interacting with the media here during a rally seeking a law on population control, which was organised in Jantar Mantar by 'Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation'.
