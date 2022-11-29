News Live: Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district closed amid heavy rainfall
News Live: Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district closed amid heavy rainfall
updated: Nov 29 2022, 08:11 ist
08:09
Indonesian minister Dr Mohammed Mahfud MD to meet with NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Dr Mohammed Mahfud MD to meet with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi today. The Indonesian minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of Ulema.
BSF shoots down Pakistan drone near Chaharpur village of Amritsar
Amritsar, Punjab | Border Security Force troops deployed at the border shot down a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Village - Chaharpur, District - Amritsar Rural. Area was cordoned, police & concerned sister agencies informed. pic.twitter.com/6OOGjp4NLA
