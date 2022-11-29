News Live: Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district closed amid heavy rainfall

  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 08:11 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world, only with DH!
  • 08:09

    Indonesian minister Dr Mohammed Mahfud MD to meet with NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi

  • 08:02

    BSF shoots down Pakistan drone near Chaharpur village of Amritsar

  • 07:56

    Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district closed amid heavy rainfall