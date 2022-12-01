News Live: Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawala brought to Rohini for narco test

  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 08:59 ist
  • 08:58

    Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawala brought to Rohini for narco test

  • 08:49

    Singapore congratulates on India for taking over G20 presidency

  • 08:23

    Neuralink to implant a device in first human in 6 months, says Musk

    Elon Musk on Thursday announced that he expects Neuralink to implant a device in its first human within six months.

    Neuralink is a company that works on implantable brain-computer interfaces that Musk promises will one day have myriad applications, from making humans smarter to helping paralysed people move.

  • 07:47

    At least two killed, dozens missing in Brazil landslide

    At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ravaged a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday.

  • 07:46

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh

  • 07:36

    India to formally take over presidency of G20 today