News Live: Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawala brought to Rohini for narco test

Singapore congratulates on India for taking over G20 presidency
Today, India is officially taking over G20 presidency. On behalf of Singapore, we'll like to convey our warmest congratulations to India. Next year will be challenging year. We're looking forward to India's leadership in driving G20 process: Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong pic.twitter.com/LvNgAShUQZ
Neuralink to implant a device in first human in 6 months, says Musk
Elon Musk on Thursday announced that he expects Neuralink to implant a device in its first human within six months.
Neuralink is a company that works on implantable brain-computer interfaces that Musk promises will one day have myriad applications, from making humans smarter to helping paralysed people move.
07:47
At least two killed, dozens missing in Brazil landslide
At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ravaged a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday.
Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawala brought to Rohini for narco test
Singapore congratulates on India for taking over G20 presidency
Neuralink to implant a device in first human in 6 months, says Musk
Elon Musk on Thursday announced that he expects Neuralink to implant a device in its first human within six months.
Neuralink is a company that works on implantable brain-computer interfaces that Musk promises will one day have myriad applications, from making humans smarter to helping paralysed people move.
At least two killed, dozens missing in Brazil landslide
At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ravaged a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday.
Read more
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh
India to formally take over presidency of G20 today