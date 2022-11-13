News Live: Delhi's air quality continues to remain 'very poor', AQI at 320

#WATCH | Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'Very poor' category with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 320.\r\n\r\nVisuals from the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/Jvi1aoTu0z\r\n\u2014 ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022
Delhi's air quality continues to remain 'very poor', AQI at 320
Democrats gain control of Senate, report US networks
Two planes collide midair at Dallas WWII air show
Two vintage military planes collided in midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said, crashing to the ground before exploding into flames.
Read more
20 dead as Egypt minibus falls into canal
Twenty people were killed on Saturday when the minibus they were travelling in toppled into a canal in northern Egypt's Nile Delta, prosecutors said.
Read more