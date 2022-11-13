News Live: Delhi's air quality continues to remain 'very poor', AQI at 320

  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 08:14 ist
  • 08:13

    Delhi's air quality continues to remain 'very poor', AQI at 320

  • 07:59

    Democrats gain control of Senate, report US networks

  • 07:59

    Two planes collide midair at Dallas WWII air show

    Two vintage military planes collided in midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said, crashing to the ground before exploding into flames.

  • 07:58

    20 dead as Egypt minibus falls into canal

    Twenty people were killed on Saturday when the minibus they were travelling in toppled into a canal in northern Egypt's Nile Delta, prosecutors said.

