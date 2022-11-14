News Live: PM Modi to embark for Bali today for G20 Summit; China's Xi, US Prez Biden meeting expected

Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
Delhi | UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to India’s first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van. pic.twitter.com/F1TdLYw1D3
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 309
(PTI Photo)
07:56
China's Xi to meet US Prez Biden in G20 Summit today
Chinese leader Xi Jinping will arrive in Bali, Indonesia on Mondayfor a long-awaited meeting with US President Joe Biden ahead of the G20 Summit. The two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions. (Reuters)
07:14
Russian atrocities in Kherson region same as other regions: Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukrainian forces that retook the city of Kherson found evidence of new war crimes by Russian occupiers.
"The Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country," he said in a nightly address.
(AFP)
07:10
PM Modi to embark for Bali today for G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to put forward India's perspective on addressing key global challenges in areas of health, post-pandemic economic recovery, and energy and food security at the G-20 summit in Bali that is taking place in the backdrop of Russia's increasing confrontation with the West over its invasion of Ukraine. Read more
Varanasi court to deliver its verdict on plea seeking worship rights of 'Shivling' on Gyanvapi premises today
(AFP Photo)
Jharkhand High Court quashes criminal proceedings against CM Hemant Soren in Model Code of Conduct case
PM Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru
